Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of TriMas Corporation $TRS

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth about $2,334,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TriMas by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. TriMas Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

