Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $582.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 15.29%.The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised Orthofix Medical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other news, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $39,181.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,322 shares in the company, valued at $486,844.22. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

