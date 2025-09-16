Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,894 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,811 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business had revenue of $415.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

