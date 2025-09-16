Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,775,113.40. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $815,340 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.