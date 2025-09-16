Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,091,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,667 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 545.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,742,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $46,902,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 232,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 56,399 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,234.02. This represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $209,940.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Barclays cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

