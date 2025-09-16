Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,774 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,772,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 657,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,983,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 289,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market cap of $792.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.50%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

