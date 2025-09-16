Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,938 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

