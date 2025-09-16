Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.43 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.