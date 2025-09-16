Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.43 and a 1-year high of $196.86.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.
Read Our Latest Report on LSTR
Landstar System Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.