Inspire Investing LLC Sells 565 Shares of MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,560.07. This represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

