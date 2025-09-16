Inspire Investing LLC Sells 687 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMED

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.