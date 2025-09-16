Inspire Investing LLC Sells 926 Shares of Camden National Corporation $CAC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.05% of Camden National worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 15.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Camden National Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CAC opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About Camden National

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

