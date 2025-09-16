Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,696 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 276.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.