Inspire Investing LLC Sells 992 Shares of Premier, Inc. $PINC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Premier by 2,482.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 407,373 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $6,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,891,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 292,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 570,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.29.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 381.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,738.13. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $85,633.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,861.49. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

