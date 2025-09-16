Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,871,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $34,780,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 531,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,468,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCB opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

