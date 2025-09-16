Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,299,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,476,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ingevity by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 65,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 938,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.44. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

