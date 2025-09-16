Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1%

LAMR opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.