Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

