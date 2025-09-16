Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 369.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $150.67.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

