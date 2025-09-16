iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 249,292 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

