iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of USMV opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

