iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF $SIZE Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.83% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $126.82 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $368.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.28.
About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
