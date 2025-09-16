iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU Stock Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $64,411,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $11,476,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $91.91 and a 12 month high of $111.38.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

