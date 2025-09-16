JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,829,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 53,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 264,510 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 868.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 1,250,456 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 131.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

