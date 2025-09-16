Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $71,000 in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,046 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,466,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at $265,755.77. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

