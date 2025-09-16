Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,590 Amcor PLC $AMCR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 247,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

