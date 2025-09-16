Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $128,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 15,202,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,921,000 after buying an additional 202,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after buying an additional 216,114 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 442,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,043,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,274,119 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

