Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $132,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 189,825 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PK opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

