Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Alumis Inc. $ALMS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alumis by 53.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alumis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Alumis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alumis in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get Alumis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alumis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alumis in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Alumis Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Alumis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alumis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.