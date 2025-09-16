KeyCorp $KEY Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,627 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -269.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

