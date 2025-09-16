Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

