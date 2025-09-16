Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Kura Sushi USA worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.42 million, a PE ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 1.79. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

