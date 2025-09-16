LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.