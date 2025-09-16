Materion Corporation $MTRN Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Materion were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 794,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,917,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 41.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.26 and a beta of 0.91. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. The trade was a 22.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.