MaxLinear, Inc $MXL Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of MaxLinear worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 1,357,093 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,426.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 939,027 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $8,610,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,260,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 734,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 635.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 810,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 700,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ MXL opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Get Our Latest Report on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.