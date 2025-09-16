Metallus Inc. $MTUS Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Metallus worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Metallus by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 112,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Metallus by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metallus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metallus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Metallus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MTUS opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Metallus in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 4,000 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,368. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,500 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,560. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $786,532. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

