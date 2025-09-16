Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 295,639 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Methode Electronics worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 93.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 932,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 451,529 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $284.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.07. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.57 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.06%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

