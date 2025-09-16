Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.2%

MTD stock opened at $1,262.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,260.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,184.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

