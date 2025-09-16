Middlesex Water Company $MSEX Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water Company has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $951.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

