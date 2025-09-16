Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at $24,145,852.50. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,204 shares of company stock worth $12,937,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

