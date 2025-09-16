Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $16,240,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 14,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $263.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

