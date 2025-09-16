Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

