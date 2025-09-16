Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $77.59 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

