Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Sanofi $SNY

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

