Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

