Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Chemung Financial Corp $CHMG

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

CHMG opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.19%.The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick bought 475 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $25,056.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,721.25. This represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 5,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,674.60. This represents a 23.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $968,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

