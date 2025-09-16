Modern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $217.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

