Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.