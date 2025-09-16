Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Modern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 340.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 180,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 122.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Shares of FI stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

