Modern Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Modern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,872,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $315.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.37. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $321.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.76.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

