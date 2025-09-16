Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

MSI opened at $483.41 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.95 and its 200-day moving average is $430.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,493 shares of company stock valued at $92,673,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.